Watch Now: Nebraska State Patrol trooper captures the great turkey escape — #FreeBird

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Zane Sackett came upon a group of turkeys in action Wednesday near Stockville.
"It was almost as if they were … organized," the patrol said in a social media post.
Nebraska wildlife takes center stage
Bighorn sheep
A pair of rams at Fort Robinson State Park in Sioux County during breeding season. Males seeking dominance.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Bull elk on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.

Great blue heron
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) perched on a dead log on the bank of the Missouri River in Dixon/Cedar county.

Tom turkeys
Tom turkeys in Sarpy County, near Louisville.

Canada geese
Canada geese loaf in an icy pond at Pioneers Park.

White-tailed buck
Why does this deer have antlers? A free webinar series from the state Game and Parks Commission will answer that question Sept. 3.

Bald Eagle
A bald eagle at the spillway on Lake Ogallala below Kingsley Dam.

Bison
A bouquet of sunflowers adorns the horn of a bison that has just finished wallowing at the Niobrara Valley Preserve in Cherry County.

Pronghorn
Buck pronghorn gather in a pasture on the Oglala National Grassland west of Toadstool Park in Sioux County.

Sharp-tailed grouse
Sharp-tailed grouse stand out against the white backdrop of a late spring snowfall at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County.

Northern river otter
Northern River Otter (Lutra canadensis) in a small pond near Brea, Box Butte County.

Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County in 2017.

Mule deer
Mule deer stand in ponderosa pines near the Snake River in Cherry County.

Blue-winged teal
A drake blue-winged teal swims in the shallows of Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area near Merriman.

American avocet
The American avocet can be found on lakes in western Nebraska during spring and early summer.

Bull elk
Bull elk in North Platte River valley forest near Lewellen, Garden County.

Snapping turtle
Snapping turtle.

Bluegill
A male bluegill stands guard on its nest in a southern Nebraska pond.

Bighorn sheep
Bighorn sheep near Chadron State Park, Nebraska National Forest.

Jackrabbit
A jackrabbit (Lepus) sits in the snow in Sioux County.

White-tailed deer
White-tailed deer browse on the shoreline at sunrise in Area 1 at Wagon Train State Recreation Area.

Bison
Bison are driven toward the sorting facility at Fort Robinson State Park.

American bullfrog
An American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus), an amphibian, on a private pond in Sarpy County.

Goslings
Goslings at Louisville State Recreation Area.

Northern prairie lizard
Northern prairie lizard, Sceloporus undulatus, in a Sandhills blowout 2 miles west of Wood Lake in Cherry County.

Greater prairie chicken
A male greater prairie chicken puts on a courtship display northeast of Haigler in Dundy County.

Ring-neck pheasant rooster
A pen-raised ring-necked pheasant rooster in natural habitat in a controlled shooting area in Chase County.

Trumpeter swans
Two trumpeter swans (Cygnus buccinator) loaf on the icy waters of a marsh east of Whitman in Grant County.

Blanding's turtle
A Blanding's turtle (Emydoidea blandingii) on the Calamus River.

Elk
Elk roam the grasslands of Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County.

