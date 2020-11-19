 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Kickoff of Nebraska coronavirus education campaign
Watch Now: Kickoff of Nebraska coronavirus education campaign

  • Updated
Ricketts says no mask mandate, readies communications campaign
Video of Ricketts unmasked making the rounds on social media
Kearney joins list of Nebraska cities with mask mandates
CHI Health to offer new antibody treatment for COVID-19
'You're our heroes': Group in Lincoln gathers to cheer on Bryan health care workers

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases
LPS has four more positive COVID-19 cases

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

Of the 14 positive cases of COVID-19 LPS has identified since the start of school, two have affected sports teams, resulting in large numbers of team members have to self-quarantine.

+3
Lied Center leads nation in reopening
Lied Center leads nation in reopening

  • L. Kent Wolgamott
  • Updated

The Lied Center for Performing Arts has presented a series of dance recitals for local studios with some of the performances bringing in more than 500 people.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

