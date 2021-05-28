Watch Now: Grain robot designed by NU students could save farmers' lives

The idea for the Grain Weevil came from a family friend of Johnson’s who didn’t want himself or any of his children to face the danger of climbing into a grain bin ever again.

“It really started as just a fun project for a family friend and then the more we learned and the more we talked to other farmers, we realized that this could really be something special that could help a lot of people,” Ben Johnson said.

Johnson has been working with robotics since high school and he brought Zents onto the team to help with the software and data collection side of things.

After talking to hundreds of farmers, Johnson and Zents found that almost every farmer they met knew someone hurt or killed in a grain bin accident.

“It's been a problem for as long as there have been grain bins,” Johnson said.

When inside a bin, farmers can quickly become trapped because of the unstable nature of grain inside the bin, especially the funnel shape created when grain is being extracted with an auger.

Working in grain bins can also lead to long-term health conditions such as farmer's lung disease.