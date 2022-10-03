 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Watch now: Central Nebraska wildfire destroys camp, leads to evacuations

  • Updated
  • 0

Jacob Carrizales shared this video on Facebook of the fire Oct. 2, 2022.

A wildfire in Halsey that quickly blew up in size Sunday night has reportedly destroyed a large youth camp.

Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted on Twitter about 9 p.m. Sunday that the fire grew from 100 acres to more than 15,000 acres in a matter of hours.

The agency also said that the nearby campgrounds and the village of Halsey were under evacuation orders.

Chappell Volunteer

The Halsey National Forest on fire Sunday night.

The fire, located in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, also apparently mostly destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, according to a post on the camp's Facebook account.

"We have received word that forest fire in the Nebraska National Forest caused major devastation at our camp," the post said. "The Eppley lodge as well as the cabins are a complete loss; it appears that the only structure remaining is the staff house. All of those on site were safely evacuated. We will share more details as we get more of the facts, Our thoughts are with all who are in the area."

People are also reading…

The fire is one of several large wildfires in the state this year that have been driven by drought. Thomas County, where the fire is located, was completely in severe drought, according to the most recent Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Western Nebraska wildfire about 85% contained
Crews make significant progress on southwest Nebraska fire
Fire chief killed, emergency manager injured, homes destroyed in Nebraska wildfire

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 120 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News