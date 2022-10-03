Watch now: Central Nebraska wildfire destroys camp, leads to evacuations

A wildfire in Halsey that quickly blew up in size Sunday night has reportedly destroyed a large youth camp.

Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands posted on Twitter about 9 p.m. Sunday that the fire grew from 100 acres to more than 15,000 acres in a matter of hours.

The agency also said that the nearby campgrounds and the village of Halsey were under evacuation orders.

The fire, located in the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, also apparently mostly destroyed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp, according to a post on the camp's Facebook account.

"We have received word that forest fire in the Nebraska National Forest caused major devastation at our camp," the post said. "The Eppley lodge as well as the cabins are a complete loss; it appears that the only structure remaining is the staff house. All of those on site were safely evacuated. We will share more details as we get more of the facts, Our thoughts are with all who are in the area."

The fire is one of several large wildfires in the state this year that have been driven by drought. Thomas County, where the fire is located, was completely in severe drought, according to the most recent Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.