Washington County cases focused on Blair nursing home

Coronavirus has invaded an assisted living facility in Blair with two residents testing positive, one a woman in her 90s and the other a man in his 70s who has been hospitalized.

More testing is continuing, Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said Thursday, but she declined to say at this time whether they are persons who live at the Carter Place senior living home or other residents of Washington County, which now counts five confirmed cases.

"Testing is in progress," she said.

One of the five cases already identified is a health care worker who may be associated with the two cases at Carter Place, she said.

Two of the cases in Washington County are travel-related.

Meals are being served in the rooms of residents at the assisted living home now; the woman who tested positive is self-isolated in her room.

Earlier, Uhing told a news conference that another Carter Place resident is symptomatic and has been examined at a health care facility.

"I know we sound like broken records," Uhing said. "But I am pleading with people to please take this seriously. If you are sick, we need you to stay home."