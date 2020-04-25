Voters to consider Conestoga bond proposal

MURRAY — Conestoga Public Schools patrons will weigh a $15.2 million bond issue during next month’s primary election.
Superintendent Beth Johnsen said she and members of the Conestoga Board of Education felt it was an appropriate time to ask voters to consider a bond issue. The plan calls for no tax increase because two current bonds will expire this year.
“Our district is in great financial shape to be considering a building project,” Johnsen said.
Plans call for projects at both the elementary school in Murray and the junior/senior high school campus west of Murray, including building renovations and additions for academics, activities and building security purposes.
Board of Education members met with a special committee Feb. 26 to determine what items would be included in the bond proposal.
Johnsen said committee members focused on plans to provide better educational opportunities for students. The current layout of both buildings requires many programs to take place in hallways or other types of shared spaces. She said many classrooms are not outfitted with necessary technology and there is not enough room to add classes and services.
If the bond issue passes, district officials would construct 12 additional classrooms at the two-story elementary school, along with a wing for preschool students, additional restrooms and a secured main entrance.
At the junior/senior high school, there are plans to add seven classrooms, reconfigure classrooms and renovate the library into a technology/media hub.
The proposal would include a fine arts addition totaling 2,298 square feet. It would be located next to the current music room. The current stage located in between the commons and gym would be renovated.
Additions for fine arts and athletics are also planned, including a second gymnasium, locker rooms and a weight room, and the front entrance of the building would receive a complete makeover.
The primary election is May 12.
