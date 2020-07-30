You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteer killed while clearing debris on Omaha freeway
View Comments

Volunteer killed while clearing debris on Omaha freeway

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- A motorist assist volunteer was struck and killed Thursday on the southbound Kennedy Freeway just north of the Sarpy County line.

An emergency dispatcher with Douglas County 911 said the call about the incident came in at 1:30 p.m. The volunteer was believed to have been removing debris from the highway at the time, the dispatcher said.

Following the crash, the Nebraska State Patrol asked on Twitter that drivers take care along highways: "These guys volunteer their time to help stranded motorists day in and day out. Remember to always move over a lane and slow your speeds for these selfless volunteers."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Emergency logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News