Violence threat has gotten worse, Nebraska health care workers say

The shooting earlier this week that killed four people at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has brought into sharp focus the threat of violence that health care workers face.

On Wednesday, a man who was unhappy with the results of his back surgery shot and killed his surgeon, another doctor, a patient and a receptionist at Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital before turning the gun on himself.

While nothing that extreme has happened at a Nebraska medical facility, officials say staff face abuse and violence daily from patients and their families, something that has gotten worse since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and system chief nursing officer at Bryan Health, said violence and abuse used to be confined to patients frustrated over their care and recovery.

"Now the people walk through the front door and they're angry," Vail said.

That anger usually is caused by hospital rules that require people to wear masks and at times have limited visitors, she said.

And the verbal and physical abuse has not been limited to medical staff, with Vail saying there have been instances of volunteers being assaulted after asking visitors to put on masks.

She said nearly 60% of incidents at Bryan in 2021 that resulted in staff injuries bad enough to require reporting to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were caused by patients or visitors.

Jeff Farmer, system director for public safety at Methodist Health System in Omaha, said assaults come in many forms — both verbal and physical — but they are almost always perpetrated by patients.

"I will tell you that 95% of the assaults that occur in our health system are patient on staff member," he said.

The problem is not just at large hospitals in Lincoln and Omaha, however.

Alex Wilkerson, emergency room clinical director at Great Plains Health in North Platte, said her hospital has 24/7 security, bulletproof front doors and windows, and security cameras throughout the facility.

She said the cameras can be very vital when it comes to assaults on staff, such as a recent incident where a jail inmate being treated in the hospital assaulted a nurse and had to be tasered twice by police officers.

Nicole Thorell, chief nursing officer of Lexington Regional Health Center, said her hospital recently decided to hire professional security to deal with an increase in aggression and violence.

"Violence against health care workers isn't an urban versus a rural problem," she said. "It's in every health care facility across the nation."

The four hospital officials spoke Friday during a news conference via Zoom organized by the Nebraska Hospital Association in connection to the annual Hospitals Against Violence Day.

NHA President Jeremy Nordquist said that as health care organizations prepared to recognize the day, "we had no idea we would face the tragedy of two hospital shootings just this week."

The other shooting Nordquist referenced also occurred on Wednesday, when a county jail inmate receiving treatment at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, fatally shot a security guard before killing himself.

The NHA on Friday, along with the Nebraska Medical Association, released a joint letter calling for "commonsense, responsible gun violence prevention."

"Gun violence in our country is a true public health emergency that requires all of us to come together to put an end to the recent tragedies we’ve seen play out," the letter said. "Bottom line, we have seen enough carnage at our hospitals and clinics, whether from treating countless shooting victims or from caring for coworkers victimized by workplace violence. Enough is enough. The time is now for meaningful change."

