You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Victim of fatal Norfolk fire identified
View Comments
editor's pick

Victim of fatal Norfolk fire identified

{{featured_button_text}}

A 64-year-old Norfolk man was identified as the man killed in a Friday morning house fire.

The body of Robert L. Nelson was discovered in a burning home on Blaine Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Authorities said they performed an autopsy Saturday and are awaiting formal results from the pathologist.

The fire broke out Friday morning and was reported just before 10 a.m. by a postal worker who called 911. Firefighters arriving at the scene found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home and had to cut through the home's roof and an exterior wall to extinguish the fire.

Officials: Man's body found inside burning Norfolk home

Police said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and that no foul play is suspected.

Body of person found in burned-out RV in southeast Omaha
Marijuana grow house discovered after Ashland fire
Garage fire Monday night caused $100K damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue says
Fire logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News