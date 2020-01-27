Victim of fatal Norfolk fire identified

A 64-year-old Norfolk man was identified as the man killed in a Friday morning house fire.

The body of Robert L. Nelson was discovered in a burning home on Blaine Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department. Authorities said they performed an autopsy Saturday and are awaiting formal results from the pathologist.

The fire broke out Friday morning and was reported just before 10 a.m. by a postal worker who called 911. Firefighters arriving at the scene found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home and had to cut through the home's roof and an exterior wall to extinguish the fire.

Police said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental and that no foul play is suspected.

