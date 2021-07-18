Valparaiso voters recall village board member

WAHOO — Voters in the Saunders County village of Valparaiso have recalled a member of the board of trustees.

Saunders County Election Commissioner Patti Lindgren said voters in the mail-in election removed trustee Mike Blazek by a 175-86 margin.

Ballots were due on Tuesday, with 61% of registered voters responding.

Blazek, a board member for two years, expressed his disappointment in the results.

“It speaks more about the citizens of Valparaiso than it says about me,” Blazek said.

The recall petition was filed in February by Linda Fletcher, who said Blazek was abusing “his position for personal benefit by having village employees grade, seed and water property personally owned by him."

“He has discussed village business on social media and spread false information. He has harassed and bullied village employees and others. Two village clerks have resigned in the two years since his election.”

In his defense statement that is part of the recall process, Blazek noted that Fletcher is the mother of Lori Springer, the city's former library director.