Utility vehicle driver killed in crash at intersection near Prague

The driver of a four-wheel utility vehicle was killed in a crash Tuesday morning near Prague.
According to a news release, the driver of the eastbound 2019 Polaris Ranger failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a northbound 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan around 9:30 a.m.
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office said the driver was thrown from the utility vehicle and died at the scene about 2 miles northeast of Prague.
The driver and two children in the minivan suffered only minor injuries. They were wearing seat belts, authorities said.