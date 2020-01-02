You are the owner of this article.
Utica stabbing victim apparently was 39-year-old man
Officials have yet to release any details on a Wednesday stabbing death in Utica, but the victim apparently was a 39-year-old man.

The Seward County Independent reported that a 911 call came into the Seward County Communications Center at 1:10 a.m. reporting that a stabbing had occurred at 745 Indiana St. in Utica, where a 39-year-old man had been stabbed in the upper back. Utica is about 30 miles west of Lincoln.

Donald Polcyn

The Seward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that a single stabbing victim was transported to Seward Memorial Hospital and later died.

Deputies who arrived on scene found and arrested Donald K. Polcyn Jr., 27, of Utica, and booked him into the Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing, and it has yet to release any details.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

