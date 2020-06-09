USS Nebraska wins Pacific Fleet award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The USS Nebraska, a ballistic-missile submarine, has been cited as the Pacific Fleet ship achieving the greatest improvement in battle efficiency in 2019.

The Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleets based upon battle efficiency competition.

Cmdr. Alex Baerg, the Nebraska's commanding officer, said his crew has "gone from a crew well-versed in shipyard work controls with no sea time to a crew well-trained for the entire breadth of (ship) missions."

The ship returned to strategic service in 2018 after a 41-month engineered refueling overhaul to extend the life of the submarine by 20 years.

Nebraska was commissioned in 1993 and was the first Ohio-class U.S. submarine to visit Europe and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Senior Chief Electronics Technician Chase M. Krause, chief of the boat, said the crew has "spent many late hours honing their skills in all facets of battle readiness."

The award is named in honor of Admiral Arleigh Burke, whose 38 years of naval service included contributions to many key warfare areas, including battle efficiency, new tactical concepts, weapons systems and naval leadership.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon. The U.S. Navy provided information in this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.