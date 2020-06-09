You are the owner of this article.
USS Nebraska wins Pacific Fleet award
The USS Nebraska, a ballistic-missile submarine, has been cited as the Pacific Fleet ship achieving the greatest improvement in battle efficiency in 2019.

The Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleets based upon battle efficiency competition.

Cmdr. Alex Baerg, the Nebraska's commanding officer, said his crew has "gone from a crew well-versed in shipyard work controls with no sea time to a crew well-trained for the entire breadth of (ship) missions."

The ship returned to strategic service in 2018 after a 41-month engineered refueling overhaul to extend the life of the submarine by 20 years.  

Nebraska was commissioned in 1993 and was the first Ohio-class U.S. submarine to visit Europe and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Senior Chief Electronics Technician Chase M. Krause, chief of the boat, said the crew has "spent many late hours honing their skills in all facets of battle readiness."

The award is named in honor of Admiral Arleigh Burke, whose 38 years of naval service included contributions to many key warfare areas, including battle efficiency, new tactical concepts, weapons systems and naval leadership.

The U.S. Navy provided information in this story.

