Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area.

The department this week designated Lancaster and 12 other Nebraska counties as primary disaster areas because of drought.

The designation makes agricultural producers eligible for emergency loans for losses caused by drought, which can be used for purposes such as paying to replace equipment or livestock or refinancing debts.

This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.

“Nebraska farm operators have been struggling in the face of record-breaking drought conditions, and I encourage all eligible for the emergency assistance to apply," U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts said in a news release, noting they can reach out to his office for help.

Though drought conditions have improved in some areas of the state and remain stable in many others, they have been worsening in parts of eastern Nebraska.

The most recent weekly drought report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showed that the western half of Lancaster County, including part of Lincoln, is now in extreme drought, the first time things have been that bad since April 2013.

Lincoln's combined March and April precipitation was about 3 inches below normal, and the city has a deficit of about 11.5 inches since the beginning of 2022.

In addition to Lancaster County, other Southeast Nebraska counties designated as primary disaster areas are Gage, Saline, Seward and York counties.

What summer was like the year you were born Summer in the US, 1920-today 1920 1921 1922 1923 1924 1925 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 1937 1938 1939 1940 1941 1942 1943 1944 1945 1946 1947 1948 1949 1950 1951 1952 1953 1954 1955 1956 1957 1958 1959 1960 1961 1962 1963 1964 1965 1966 1967 1968 1969 1970 1971 1972 1973 1974 1975 1976 1977 1978 1979 1980 1981 1982 1983 1984 1985 1986 1987 1988 1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022