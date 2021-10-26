US House approves awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Omaha's Daegan Page, 12 others killed in Afghanistan

McClain said she's met with some of the fallen service members' parents and families.

"It makes them feel good, for lack of better words. It's a nice way to honor them," she said. "Quite honestly, it's hard. It's still fresh in their hearts. To know their memory and legacy will live on, they're extremely grateful to know that their loved ones didn't pass in vain, and that they're appreciated.

"In a time when there's so much partisanship, it really makes you feel good to know that not everything is partisan," she added.

The day before the attack, the U.S. State Department had warned of a "credible" threat at the Kabul airport, urging people to leave the area. Those gathered at the gates were hoping to make one of the last evacuation flights out of the country.

"The American service members went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan," the bill says.

"The American service members exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants. The American service members dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor."