Update: Colorado drone mystery not officially in Nebraska

DENVER — Authorities have confirmed reports of mysterious mass drone sightings in three more Colorado counties and, maybe, a corner of Nebraska.

Clusters of drones flying at night have puzzled law enforcement officials and residents seeking to learn the identities of the operators and the purpose of the flights, The Denver Post reported Friday.

The drones reportedly have 6-foot wingspans and fly in grid-like patterns hundreds of feet in the air in groups of six to 10, authorities said.

Sheriff's offices in Lincoln, Washington and Sedgwick counties have been getting calls this week about the unknown winged devices after initial reports came out of Phillips and Yuma counties, sheriffs said.

But despite earlier reports, Nebraska’s Deuel County isn’t officially on the hunt for the drones and hasn’t fielded any formal reports.

“Nobody in Nebraska has called the office,” Sheriff Scott DeCoste said Monday. “Nobody has said anything.”

A Deuel County deputy did spot what he thought were the drones near the Colorado-Nebraska border and relayed the sighting to Sedgwick County, DeCoste said.