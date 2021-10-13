Up in the air — Dannebrog's sand green golf course faces uncertain future

This year, it attracted about 40, with golfers returning from around the state, and as far away as Texas and Colorado, he said.

During the rest of the season, the course operates on the honor system: Slip an envelope with $4 in the steel lockbox and play all day. They usually collect at least a few envelopes each week.

Members pay $35 annually for a key to the clubhouse and another honor system — a refrigerator stocked with drinks and candy bars.

They usually break even on concessions. “For the most part, members are pretty honorable,” Schweitzer said.

The sand greens are a draw. Once every golfer gets on the green, the farthest putter uses a mop rake to smooth a line to the hole. And once everyone’s in, they dump any sand from the cup and use a rake to drag circles outward from the hole, reestablishing ridges in the sand.

But the sand greens — and the grain bin rings — aren’t the only challenge. Especially after the cows left and the grass grew. Hit there, and you’ve all but lost your ball.

“It’s really tough,” said Janulewicz, the longtime member. “The roughs, we leave them go so the owners can hay them. Sometimes, it gets a little like the British Open.”