80-year-old unoccupied plane takes off, flies 1.5 miles and crashes into Merrick County field
An unoccupied airplane took off from the Central City Airport on Tuesday and crashed into a field nearly 1.5 miles away.

Nobody was injured when a small plane crashed into a cornfield near Central City on Tuesday -- because nobody was on board when it took off.

The unoccupied 1941 Piper was undergoing maintenance -- with its engine running -- when it departed down the runway at the Central City Airport at about 7:30 p.m.

It climbed to about 200 feet and flew nearly 1.5 miles before crashing into the field near 13th and M roads, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The FAA is investigating, a spokesman said Wednesday.

