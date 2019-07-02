The University of Nebraska Medical Center has taken a major step toward a potential cure for human HIV infection.
Collaborating with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, researchers for the first time eliminated HIV1 DNA — the virus responsible for AIDS — from the genomes of living animals.
UNMC leaders of the research, Dr. Howard Gendelman and Margaret Larson, director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases, said the groundbreaking discovery would not have been possible without the "extraordinary" team effort that included virologists, immunologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists and pharmaceutical experts.
The doctor who co-discovered HIV as the cause of AIDS, Dr. Robert Gallo, is co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He said it was the most interesting and important therapy-related research advance he had seen in many years.
Kamel Khalili, director of the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at Temple University, said the study showed treatment to suppress HIV replication and gene-editing therapy, when given sequentially, can eliminate HIV from cells and organs of infected animals.
Gendelman and Khalili were senior investigators on the study.
Current treatment suppresses the replication of HIV but does not eliminate the virus from the body, the researchers said. So it's not a cure, but a lifelong treatment that, if stopped, can lead to the rebound of HIV and the development of AIDS.
HIV rebound is directly attributed to the ability of the virus to integrate into the genomes of cells in the immune system, where it lies dormant and beyond the reach of antiretroviral drugs, the researchers said.
To test their new treatment idea, researchers used mice engineered to produce human T cells susceptible to HIV infection, permitting long-term viral infection and current antiretroviral therapy-induced latency. Once infection was established, mice were treated with the new long-acting, slow-effective release therapy, and subsequently with a gene therapy-delivery system.
At the end of the treatment period, analysis revealed complete elimination of HIV DNA in about one-third of HIV-infected mice.
Khalili said they wanted to see whether the new long-acting, slow-effective release therapy could suppress HIV replication long enough for the gene editing and gene therapy-delivery system to completely rid cells of viral DNA.
“We now have a clear path to move ahead to trials in non-human primates and possibly clinical trials in human patients within the year,” Gendelman and Khalili said in a news release.