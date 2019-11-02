WINSLOW — Imagine a new Winslow, with homes nestled on a hill overlooking the Elkhorn River instead of surrounded by sandbags holding back floodwaters.
That's what residents and those working with the community, including students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, are doing this fall as Winslow explores the possibility of relocating.
“I think it’d be attractive to other people who are attracted to what we’re about: being a little bit outside of a bigger community as a smaller community,” said Jerry Schulz, a member of Winslow's newly formed community planning committee. “I think that will be a good look for new growth and positive growth.”
Committee members, UNL students and faculty, and Winslow residents met to discuss the plans last week, including what kind of a community the residents would like to see if it went through with the relocation.
Winslow sits on low land just south of the winding Elkhorn River along U.S. 77 about 12 miles north of Fremont.
Before the flood in March, roughly 100 residents lived in 38 single-family homes in Winslow.
Six months later, residents are back in only nine homes. And the levee completed in 2009 to protect the village needs repairs.
“While it’s not catastrophic damage, it’s enough that I wouldn’t feel comfortable with it through future floods if it wasn’t repaired,” said Zachary Klein, the town's fire chief.
This summer, Klein reached out to UNL’s Community and Regional Planning program about helping out after the extensive flooding.
The graduate students now involved are from professor Gordon Scholz’s planning studio class and professor Zhenghong Tang’s hazard mitigation planning class.
“The goal of this course is to give students a real-world experience in doing planning, and certainly this is a very real-world experience, giving students an incomparable experience in working with a community that was hit very hard by a disaster,” Scholz said.
About 20 students traveled to Winslow on Sept. 9 to meet with its residents and take notes on the village’s condition.
As the students are organizing responses, they are also working on a timeline of the history of Winslow and looking at examples of other communities that have relocated, including Niobrara, and others in Missouri and Colorado.
“We’re trying to do case studies to show the kinds of decision-making that occurred in these other places, as well as the kinds of support that was given to making these moves,” Scholz said.
Tang said the students are also looking at potential relocation sites, determining what risks there might be and what resources are available.
Mary Baker of JEO Consulting, which has helped other communities rebuild after disasters, said its role was not to decide what happens to Winslow, but to support it in what’s best.
At its recent meeting, the committee discussed what businesses Winslow could attract if it moved, perhaps a gas station, restaurant or Dollar General.
UNL student Chelsey Pounds, a native of Ravenna, said her Nebraska hometown found success from bars and grills, a meat locker and cafe.
“Those are the big things that I think keep my hometown community running, because it connects to what people do in the area and it helps support the local ag industry there too,” she said.
Winslow’s relocation could allow it to combat a shortage of housing in Dodge County, Amanda Westergaard said.
Winslow had many condemned houses before the floodwaters added to the problems, but establishing city ordinances at a new location would help to keep properties up to standard, she added.
“When you’re trying to get people to come to a community that isn’t aesthetically pleasing, we won’t have that struggle at the new location,” she said. “So that will be great and will help with growth.”
Other committee members agreed that the relocation would give Winslow a clean slate. But no matter what happens, the committee agreed that it wanted to keep the friendly atmosphere that has been decades in the making.
“A little growth is great," Schulz said, "but we don’t want it to boom.”