UNL researchers help push Robber's Cave toward national recognition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wood said the scan was important because the cave is made of a delicate sandstone, which can degrade from as little as shoulders bumping into the walls. The walls of the cave are covered in carvings from up to 100 years ago, and the digital model will help preserve those carvings for future generations.

Wood said his team believed it could get the scan to be fairly accurate but didn’t think it would turn out to be as precise as it is.

“We thought we’d have centimeter-level accuracy, not millimeter-level accuracy," he said.

Because this was both an unorthodox use of lidar technology and an asset to the community, Wood said he and his team are especially proud of the project.

"We were able to contribute outside of engineering and science,” he said.

John Rissetto, a preservation archaeologist for History Nebraska, said because the cave is a one-of-a-kind structure, he believed that it was important to use new forms of documentation to capture it effectively.