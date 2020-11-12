 Skip to main content
Two truck drivers killed in separate crashes in northeast Nebraska
  • Updated
EMERSON — Two truck drivers were killed Tuesday in separate crashes on Nebraska 35.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the first crash occurred at 6:37 a.m., when an eastbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Steve Ellison ran off the highway near Emerson and struck a creek bank. Ellison, 55, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies and rescue personnel were dispatched to a site 3 miles east of the first crash at 3:19 p.m., when the trailer on a westbound semi driven by Darrel Feucht, 63, of Inwood, Iowa, crossed the center line as Feucht was rounding a curve and was struck by an eastbound milk tanker driven by Pablo Reyes.

Reyes, 43, of Dakota City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

