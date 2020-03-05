Two suspects wanted for Stanton break-in, assault arrested in Iowa

Two men who were being sought in connection to a break-in and assault in Stanton were arrested Thursday afternoon in western Iowa.

Cody Murphree, 26, and Derek Pederson, 29, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and Iowa law enforcement officers in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

They were accused of breaking into a Stanton house and using a gun to threaten a man and woman Sunday, the same day Murphree escaped from the Thurston County Jail.

They are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed, the sheriff's office said.

