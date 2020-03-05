You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two suspects wanted for Stanton break-in, assault arrested in Iowa
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Two suspects wanted for Stanton break-in, assault arrested in Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}

Two men who were being sought in connection to a break-in and assault in Stanton were arrested Thursday afternoon in western Iowa.

Cody Murphree, 26, and Derek Pederson, 29, were arrested by U.S. Marshals and Iowa law enforcement officers in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.

Murphree

Cody Murphree
Pederson

Derek Pederson

They were accused of breaking into a Stanton house and using a gun to threaten a man and woman Sunday, the same day Murphree escaped from the Thurston County Jail.

2 men with 'nothing to lose' sought in Stanton assault, officials say

They are being held on numerous felony warrants in Council Bluffs and will be returned to Stanton County as soon as the extradition process can be completed, the sheriff's office said.

Corrections employee arrested for unauthorized communication with an inmate
Lincoln men broke into apartment to steal bond money, police say
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News