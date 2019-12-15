Two people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed between Omaha and Lincoln after a multiple vehicle crash that killed two people in snowy conditions Sunday morning.

The Ashland Fire Department says two people died at the scene of the I-80 crash near Ashland, and three other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The crash happened on a snow-covered section of Interstate 80. The highway was closed between Gretna and Waverly after the crash. Few other details about the crash were available Sunday afternoon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service said the area had received a little over 1 inch of snow as of early Sunday afternoon.

In Lincoln, the city's Transportation and Utilities Department reported that 20 crews are nearly finished with their first application of granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets.

Crews report conditions ranging from slush-covered to snow-packed. More than 60 crews will begin clearing arterial, bus and school routes at 4 p.m. to minimize overnight refreezing.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Love 5 Funny 10 Wow 30 Sad 25 Angry 14