Two people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha
View Comments
breaking topical

Two people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Westbound Interstate 80 is closed between Omaha and Lincoln after a multiple vehicle crash that killed two people in snowy conditions Sunday morning.

The Ashland Fire Department says two people died at the scene of the I-80 crash near Ashland, and three other people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

The crash happened on a snow-covered section of Interstate 80. The highway was closed between Gretna and Waverly after the crash. Few other details about the crash were available Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said the area had received a little over 1 inch of snow as of early Sunday afternoon.

In Lincoln, the city's Transportation and Utilities Department reported that 20 crews are nearly finished with their first application of granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets.

Crews report conditions ranging from slush-covered to snow-packed. More than 60 crews will begin clearing arterial, bus and school routes at 4 p.m. to minimize overnight refreezing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Weather logo 2014
View Comments
5
10
30
25
14

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News