Two people die, one critically injured in separate shootings in Omaha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men died and a third person was critically injured in separate shootings Sunday in Omaha.

Playontae A. Wilson, 20, of Omaha, was found dead after police responded to a shots fired call about 1:20 a.m. near 61st and Arbor streets, a police spokesman said.

The second fatal shooting was reported about 3 a.m., when Terrell L. Taylor, 26, was found fatally shot near 49th and Pinkney streets, the spokesman said.

At 6:34 p.m., a person was critically injured in a shooting in the 5000 block of Ernst Street. The wounded person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Sunday evening, Deputy Police Chief Ken Kanger said in a social media post that detectives have arrested someone in connection with one of the two homicides.

The two deaths bring the number of criminal homicides in Omaha this year to 32, compared with 15 at this time last year and 23 total in 2019.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about these shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on omahacrimestoppers.org.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0