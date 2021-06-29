 Skip to main content
Two killed in Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning
Two killed in Jefferson County crash Tuesday morning

A crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County left two people dead. 

The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nebraska 103 and 725 Road near Tri County Public Schools, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

A 51-year-old man driving a Ford Taurus was traveling eastbound on 725 Road when he attempted to continue straight across the intersection with Nebraska 103 and collided with a Dodge Ram heading southbound on the highway, according to the release.

The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old male passenger in the Taurus was transported to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln, where he later died. 

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured.

Authorities believe heavy fog may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

