Two killed in crash near Wahoo

Two people were killed in a crash just north of Wahoo on Friday night, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Wahoo Police Department responded to the crash at the intersection of Nebraska 92 and Nebraska 109 at about 7:30 p.m. A 2010 Chevrolet Impala was southbound on Nebraska 109 when it crossed Nebraska 92 and was struck by an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the Impala, 71-year-old Lawrence Mach and 66-year-old Margaret Mach, of rural Weston, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 19-year-old Tristan Goracke, of Fremont, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Seatbelts were used in both vehicles.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

