Two killed in crash near Madison
Two killed in crash near Madison

Two Grand Island residents died Saturday in a crash about two miles north of Madison on U.S. 81.

At about 5:20 p.m., a van traveling south lost control on black ice, slid into the center median and then into the northbound lanes of the highway, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The van turned onto the passenger side and was struck by a pickup.

Both the driver and front seat passenger in the van were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names hadn't been released as of Sunday afternoon. The driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, but the passenger in the van was not. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the crash.

Northbound U.S. 81 was closed for about four hours as crews cleared the lanes.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Madison Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

