Two killed in crash near Hebron
A crash on the north edge of Hebron on Friday claimed the lives of a local couple.

Dennis Fangmeier, 69, and his wife, Renee, 62, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m., the Hastings Tribune reported.

According to a news release from the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, the Fangmeiers were eastbound on Dove Road when their 1996 Cadillac entered U.S. 81 and was struck by a northbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Vili Lockling, 24, of Conroe, Texas.

