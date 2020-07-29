Two killed in crash near Hebron

A crash on the north edge of Hebron on Friday claimed the lives of a local couple.
Dennis Fangmeier, 69, and his wife, Renee, 62, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m., the Hastings Tribune reported.
According to a news release from the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, the Fangmeiers were eastbound on Dove Road when their 1996 Cadillac entered U.S. 81 and was struck by a northbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Vili Lockling, 24, of Conroe, Texas.
