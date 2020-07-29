Two killed in crash near Hebron

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Couple killed in crash near Hebron

A crash on the north edge of Hebron on Friday claimed the lives of a local couple.

Dennis Fangmeier, 69, and his wife, Renee, 62, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m., the Hastings Tribune reported.

According to a news release from the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, the Fangmeiers were eastbound on Dove Road when their 1996 Cadillac entered U.S. 81 and was struck by a northbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Vili Lockling, 24, of Conroe, Texas.

Gas leak leads to evacuation

A gas leak at SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, Wednesday morning led authorities to evacuate at least one business in the area.

The gas leak occurred near Scheels, and the order to evacuate all employees and customers in the sporting goods store was issued at about 10:25 a.m.

Black Hills Energy arrived to repair the leak shortly after 11 a.m., according to spokeswoman Brandy Johnson, and a technician then shut the natural gas valve that provided service to the area.