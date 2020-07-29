Two killed in crash near Hebron

Couple killed in crash near Hebron
A crash on the north edge of Hebron on Friday claimed the lives of a local couple.
Dennis Fangmeier, 69, and his wife, Renee, 62, died as a result of the two-vehicle crash, which was reported at about 6:20 p.m., the Hastings Tribune reported.
According to a news release from the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, the Fangmeiers were eastbound on Dove Road when their 1996 Cadillac entered U.S. 81 and was struck by a northbound 2014 Ford pickup driven by Vili Lockling, 24, of Conroe, Texas.
Gas leak leads to evacuation
A gas leak at SouthPointe Pavilions, near 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, Wednesday morning led authorities to evacuate at least one business in the area.
The gas leak occurred near Scheels, and the order to evacuate all employees and customers in the sporting goods store was issued at about 10:25 a.m.
Black Hills Energy arrived to repair the leak shortly after 11 a.m., according to spokeswoman Brandy Johnson, and a technician then shut the natural gas valve that provided service to the area.
She said repairs to the line, which was damaged by a contractor performing excavation work, were expected be completed later Wednesday.
Inmate assaults LCC staffer
An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center assaulted a staff member after refusing a strip search Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
The inmate was returning from a doctor’s appointment when staff attempted the search, which a news release describes as standard procedure. The inmate kicked at multiple staff members and bit one, drawing blood, the Corrections Department said.
Following an investigation, findings will be turned over to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution. The inmate, who was not identified, may face discipline within the prison system.
