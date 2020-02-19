Two Deshler students removed from school after threat

Deputies removed two Deshler High School students from class last week because of allegations they planned to engage in physical violence, the principal said.
The school -- about 100 miles southwest of Lincoln -- received a tip about the threat from a community member late Feb. 11, and the two students were ushered out and cited the next day, said Breann Haney.
“Based on the information we were given, everybody was safe at all times,” she said.
One student, an adult, could face charges of terroristic threats and third-degree assault, she said. She couldn’t say what the other, a juvenile, was cited with, and a spokesman for the Thayer County Sheriff’s Department couldn’t be reached Wednesday.
Haney didn’t provide details of the threat, but said there was no evidence the two had a list of targeted students.
The two are being kept away from the school building but remain enrolled in Deshler Public Schools and are receiving educational services.
“We always want to make sure our kids have that opportunity. That’s our No. 2 job,” she said. “Our No. 1 job is to ensure all students are safe.”
The school explained the incident to parents in an email the same day as the citations.
