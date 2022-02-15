 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Two dead, one injured, in crash near Crofton

  • 0

Two people were killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene 4 miles east of Crofton just after noon. Authorities said a Ford F-550 driven by Neil Collins, 90, of Orleans was southbound on U.S. 81 when it was hit by a Chevy Malibu headed east on Nebraska 12. 

Man dies in crash on Interstate 480 in Omaha
18-year-old robbed at gunpoint; suspect takes vape pen, police say

The driver of the Malibu, William Koontz, 74, and his passenger, Anita Koontz, 71, both of Sioux City, Iowa, died in the crash, the sheriff's office said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Collins, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. 

Two women arrested after high-speed chase in central Nebraska
Couple charged with child abuse after Omaha baby thrown into wall
Crash logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Nebraskan who tipped his hat to Texas and built a city

The Nebraskan who tipped his hat to Texas and built a city

These days, Houston Heights is on a run. Money Magazine called it a “Top 10 Big City Neighborhood.” But few know the story of the man who founded it, a Nebraskan who lost two fingers, his company and his beloved son in pursuit of his dream.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says Russian invasion 'distinctly possible'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News