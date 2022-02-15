Two dead, one injured, in crash near Crofton

Two people were killed in a crash in northeast Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene 4 miles east of Crofton just after noon. Authorities said a Ford F-550 driven by Neil Collins, 90, of Orleans was southbound on U.S. 81 when it was hit by a Chevy Malibu headed east on Nebraska 12.

The driver of the Malibu, William Koontz, 74, and his passenger, Anita Koontz, 71, both of Sioux City, Iowa, died in the crash, the sheriff's office said. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Collins, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

