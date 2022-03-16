 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two boys rescued after falling through ice at Lake Minatare, authorities say

  • Updated
  • 0

Two 12-year-old boys were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital Tuesday evening after falling through thin ice at the Lake Minatare State Recreation Area in Nebraska's panhandle, according to authorities.

Rescuers were called to the lake's swim beach just before 5 p.m. Tuesday after the two boys had walked along the dam to the beach area before venturing onto the frozen lake and falling through, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission news release.

After falling in, the boys climbed to the top of the ice numerous times, according to the news release, eventually staying in one place and crying for help.

Within an hour, members of Minatare Fire and the Rescue and Dive Team rescued the boys, according to the news release. They were taken by ambulance to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where they were treated and released.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Ambulance Service and Air Link Helicopter Service assisted in the recue.

The largest body of water in Nebraska's panhandle, Lake Minatare is about 14 miles northeast of Scottsbluff.

State Recreation Area 

Public safety logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

