Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay

Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos.

The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state.

The second one was rescued Monday.

Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help as they are ill-equipped to handle the extreme cold.

Since armadillos are primarily insectivores, the nonprofit had to quickly place an order for more specialized food to keep them properly fed and help them recover.

The first armadillo is suffering from an infection and rodenticide poisoning, and as of Thursday, a full examination of the second was incomplete.

Although they are the first armadillos rescued by the nonprofit, officials say the critters have been venturing into southern Nebraska for decades.

Typically they occupy warmer areas to the south due to their diet, but officials suspect they’ll be more prevalent in the state in the future.

Larkin Powell, a professor of conservation biology and animal ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, believes their growing presence in Nebraska is due in part to climate change.

“This range expansion is due in part to climate change, because with climate change, grow zones change, the type of seeds you can plant changes and animals follow plants,” Powell said.

Powell says the nonprofits efforts’ will be crucial this winter as the critters' adaptations put them at risk.

“Sometimes they can be found in hay bales or burrows, but even then they don’t have a lot of external fur to keep them warm,” Powell said.

For more information on the armadillos or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab visit nebraskawildliferehab.org.

