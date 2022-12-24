Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay

Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos.
The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state.
As temperatures tumbled last week, this wandering armadillo was rescued by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. The nonprofit rescued another one later.
Courtesy photo
The second one was rescued Monday.
Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help as they are ill-equipped to handle the extreme cold.
Since armadillos are primarily insectivores, the nonprofit had to quickly place an order for more specialized food to keep them properly fed and help them recover.
The first armadillo is suffering from an infection and rodenticide poisoning, and as of Thursday, a full examination of the second was incomplete.
Although they are the first armadillos rescued by the nonprofit, officials say the critters have been venturing into southern Nebraska for decades.
Typically they occupy warmer areas to the south due to their diet, but officials suspect they’ll be more prevalent in the state in the future.
Larkin Powell, a professor of conservation biology and animal ecology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, believes their growing presence in Nebraska is due in part to climate change.
“This range expansion is due in part to climate change, because with climate change, grow zones change, the type of seeds you can plant changes and animals follow plants,” Powell said.
Powell says the nonprofits efforts’ will be crucial this winter as the critters' adaptations put them at risk.
“Sometimes they can be found in hay bales or burrows, but even then they don’t have a lot of external fur to keep them warm,” Powell said.
For more information on the armadillos or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab visit
nebraskawildliferehab.org.
Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska
A lone pedestrian walks on Centennial Mall on Thursday after an overnight snowfall in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
McPhee Elementary School custodian Lou Damm uses a leaf blower to remove snow from the steps of the school on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Footprints in the snow as bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Holiday decorations covered in snow during bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, on North 33rd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A United States Postal Service worker delivers mail as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Hamilton Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cling to a rooftop as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Parker Street in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost clings to a door with a holiday wreath as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket a home on North 32nd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car fishtails as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket 32nd and Hamilton Streets in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snowplow removes snow on F Street on Thursday after it snowed 1.5 inches overnight.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blowing in central Lincoln on Thursday after an overnight storm.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car moves along 17th Street on Thursday after a 1.5 inch snowfall overnight in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tara Cunningham, a nail technician at Black Diamond Salon in downtown Kearney, scoops about 3 inches of snow from the sidewalk around her business early Thursday.
MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB
Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east toward Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east towards Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plows clear the snow off of runways and taxiways at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews deice a Delta Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow drift on I-80 near Chappell, Nebraska, on Thursday.
Kenneth Ferriera
Plows drive from the Iowa side to Nebraska to clear snow off of westbound I-80 after it was closed in both directions when winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or
emejia@journalstar.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!