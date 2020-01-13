Turns out, you're everything Nebraska Tourism officials are looking for

Welcome, enlightened few, to Nebraska.

Some people will always think Nebraska is flat and boring, and there's no changing their minds, Nebraska Tourism Commission officials said via their 2020 travel guide.

But you who are the anti-everyone (remember, Nebraska is not for everyone), you who are inspired by adventure, curiosity and surprisingly stunning beauty, bend low and check out this new guide.

Two-thirds of you who gaze upon it, after all, probably will visit the state, said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. So the guide is a big-deal part of marketing the state.

The state is more than Arbor Day, Kool-Aid, billionaire Warren Buffett, corn and cattle, which seem to be what's played up when you type "Nebraska" on Google.

So what else is in the large expanse of land, this 430 miles long-and-210 miles wide swath of plains, prairie and rolling hills?

The guide recommends the sweeping night sky above Toadstool Geologic Park near Crawford, an area of the state that boasts low-light pollution and wide-open spaces, creating the perfect dark night skies for viewing the Milky Way.