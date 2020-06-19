You are the owner of this article.
TSA officers stop Aurora man with gun from boarding plane at Eppley
TSA officers stop Aurora man with gun from boarding plane at Eppley

An Aurora resident armed with a handgun attempted to board a plane in Omaha on Wednesday before being stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers.

Officers at the TSA checkpoint alerted airport police after detecting a .22 caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber, inside his carry-on bag. Airport police confiscated the gun and questioned the man.

Loaded handgun taken from Nebraska woman at airport

“Even during this pandemic, our TSA officers remain laser focused on their jobs,” said Michael Fowler, TSA’s federal security director for Nebraska. “Tossing a loaded gun into a carry-on bag is never a safe way to travel with a firearm."

This is the fifth firearm detected by TSA agents at Eppley Airfield in 2020. They detected 15 in 2019.

