 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TSA confiscates loaded gun at Omaha airport
View Comments
editor's pick

TSA confiscates loaded gun at Omaha airport

{{featured_button_text}}
Gun

TSA officers at Eppley Airfield detected this handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag on Nov. 17.

 TSA, courtesy photo

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated a loaded handgun they found in a South Dakota man's luggage at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

Officers detected the handgun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted Omaha Airport Authority Police, who seized the loaded .380-caliber pistol, the release said.

The man claimed to have forgotten he had his gun with him and now faces a federal fine. First-time offenders get fined $4,100.

This marked the 10th firearm seized at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint this year, the news release said.

Since 2015, the TSA have caught an average of 13 firearms a year at Eppley Airfield checkpoints, the agency said.

Loaded 9 mm handgun found in bag by TSA at Omaha airport
TSA officers stop Aurora man with gun from boarding plane at Eppley
Loaded handgun taken from Nebraska woman at airport
Man with loaded pistol told Nebraska airport security he forgot he had it with him, TSA says

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News