TSA confiscates loaded gun at Omaha airport

Transportation Security Administration officers confiscated a loaded handgun they found in a South Dakota man's luggage at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

Officers detected the handgun as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine and alerted Omaha Airport Authority Police, who seized the loaded .380-caliber pistol, the release said.

The man claimed to have forgotten he had his gun with him and now faces a federal fine. First-time offenders get fined $4,100.

This marked the 10th firearm seized at an Eppley Airfield checkpoint this year, the news release said.

Since 2015, the TSA have caught an average of 13 firearms a year at Eppley Airfield checkpoints, the agency said.

