Troubled ethanol plant near Mead completes state-ordered shutdown

An ethanol plant near Mead that uses pesticide-treated seed corn complied with an order to shut down its operations, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said Tuesday.

AltEn was ordered Thursday to shut down its ethanol production after the state found three lagoons on the site were badly damaged and holding more wastewater than permitted. The company completed the shutdown Monday, according to a news release.

The state had ordered the Kansas company operating the plant to repair the lagoons in 2019.

"While the facility has halted its ethanol production, it is running a steam boiler to prevent its system from freezing and causing uncontrolled discharges," the state said in the news release.

A heat plume may be seen rising from the plant's stack while the boiler is running.

AltEn has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process.

Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn uses treated seed instead of harvested grain as a feedstock for its fuel production, but the byproduct and wastewater have been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.