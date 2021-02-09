 Skip to main content
Troubled ethanol plant near Mead completes state-ordered shutdown
Troubled ethanol plant near Mead completes state-ordered shutdown

AltEn Ethanol, 2.4

AltEn is unique among ethanol plants in that it uses seeds pre-treated with pesticides to produce ethanol instead of harvested grain. It ceased operation this week after a state order last week.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file

An ethanol plant near Mead that uses pesticide-treated seed corn complied with an order to shut down its operations, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said Tuesday.

AltEn was ordered Thursday to shut down its ethanol production after the state found three lagoons on the site were badly damaged and holding more wastewater than permitted. The company completed the shutdown Monday, according to a news release.

The state had ordered the Kansas company operating the plant to repair the lagoons in 2019.

"While the facility has halted its ethanol production, it is running a steam boiler to prevent its system from freezing and causing uncontrolled discharges," the state said in the news release.

'Chemicals don't just disappear' — Persistence by researchers, residents uncovers pesticide contamination at Mead plant

A heat plume may be seen rising from the plant's stack while the boiler is running.

AltEn has been the subject of dozens of complaints since it reopened in 2015 related to an odor coming from the byproduct of its ethanol process.

Unlike other ethanol plants, AltEn uses treated seed instead of harvested grain as a feedstock for its fuel production, but the byproduct and wastewater have been found to carry levels of pesticides and fungicides above limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

That has raised concerns that the chemicals have leached into the groundwater, and could have long-lasting effects on the area.

The state has also imposed a March 1 deadline for AltEn to remove the piles of waste from the site.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

