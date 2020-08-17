Troopers find a literal ton of marijuana after stopping to help stalled truck driver on I-80

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested an Arizona man after discovering more than a ton of marijuana in a stalled truck over the weekend on Interstate 80.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Cozad, stopped to help and became suspicious of criminal activity.

The truck was towed to the State Patrol office in Lexington for a probable cause search, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas said the search turned up 2,295 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items.

The estimated street value is more than $5 million.

The driver, 33-year-old Nolan Amado, of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.

