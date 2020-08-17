Troopers find a literal ton of marijuana after stopping to help stalled truck driver on I-80

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested an Arizona man after discovering more than a ton of marijuana in a stalled truck over the weekend on Interstate 80.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday a trooper noticed a commercial box truck stopped with mechanical problems on the shoulder of eastbound I-80 near Cozad, stopped to help and became suspicious of criminal activity.
The truck was towed to the State Patrol office in Lexington for a probable cause search, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas said the search turned up 2,295 pounds of marijuana, which was concealed inside cardboard boxes marked as electronics and other items.
The estimated street value is more than $5 million.
The driver, 33-year-old Nolan Amado, of Buckeye, Arizona, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, more than 1 pound, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp.
Lincoln police spot 30-year-old leaving Railyard drinking, end up arresting him for cocaine and a gun
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!