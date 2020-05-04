Troopers arrest teen who escaped from rehab center in Kearney, 3 others at large

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a 17-year-old boy who escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney, following a pursuit near Grand Island early Monday.

Three other juvenile escapees remained at large Monday, according to Cody Thomas, a State Patrol spokesman.

Thomas said, at about 2:45 a.m. Monday, a trooper was notified that a 17-year-old escapee was possibly heading east on Interstate 80 in a stolen Chevy Impala. The trooper found the car speeding near Wood River and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't stop, Thomas said.

During the pursuit, the fleeing car reached speeds of more than 125 mph before another trooper was able to successfully deploy spike strips to bring the car to a stop 19 miles away from where it first was spotted.

Thomas said troopers immediately took the boy into custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license and several traffic violations. He was returned to YRTC Kearney.

Thomas asked anyone with information about the three other juveniles who escaped to contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555 or the Nebraska State Patrol Troop C at 308-385-6000.

