 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trooper saluted at Lincoln cafe after attending officer's funeral
View Comments
editor's pick

Trooper saluted at Lincoln cafe after attending officer's funeral

{{featured_button_text}}
State Trooper receives paid lunch

A generous community member uplifted a state trooper's spirits after Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday, taking care of the trooper's bill and writing a generous note.

 Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol Charlie Cook

A generous community member uplifted a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's spirits after Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday, taking care of the trooper's bill and writing a generous note.

According to a tweet posted by Trooper Charlie Cook, another trooper stopped for lunch at Bethany Coffee Shop & Cook's Cafe and was surprised when the bill showed up. 

The note on the trooper's receipt read: "Your meal has been covered. Thank you so much for your service. Sorry for your loss." 

Ronni Wilkinson, a server at the coffee shop, said several customers had offered to cover the trooper's meal. 

"(The trooper) came in dressed in his uniform and had asked to pay for his bill, but a customer had already covered it," Wilkinson said. "They were thanking him for his service."

Watch now: A 'man of courage,' Police Investigator Herrera laid to rest
Officers from across state, region turn out to show unity in memory of Herrera

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News