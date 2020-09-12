Trooper saluted at Lincoln cafe after attending officer's funeral

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A generous community member uplifted a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's spirits after Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday, taking care of the trooper's bill and writing a generous note.

According to a tweet posted by Trooper Charlie Cook, another trooper stopped for lunch at Bethany Coffee Shop & Cook's Cafe and was surprised when the bill showed up.

The note on the trooper's receipt read: "Your meal has been covered. Thank you so much for your service. Sorry for your loss."

Ronni Wilkinson, a server at the coffee shop, said several customers had offered to cover the trooper's meal.

"(The trooper) came in dressed in his uniform and had asked to pay for his bill, but a customer had already covered it," Wilkinson said. "They were thanking him for his service."

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

