Trooper saluted at Lincoln cafe after attending officer's funeral

A generous community member uplifted a state trooper's spirits after Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday, taking care of the trooper's bill and writing a generous note.
Courtesy: Nebraska State Patrol Charlie Cook
A generous community member uplifted a Nebraska State Patrol trooper's spirits after Investigator Mario Herrera's funeral Saturday, taking care of the trooper's bill and writing a generous note.
According to a
tweet posted by Trooper Charlie Cook, another trooper stopped for lunch at Bethany Coffee Shop & Cook's Cafe and was surprised when the bill showed up.
The note on the trooper's receipt read: "Your meal has been covered. Thank you so much for your service. Sorry for your loss."
Ronni Wilkinson, a server at the coffee shop, said several customers had offered to cover the trooper's meal.
"(The trooper) came in dressed in his uniform and had asked to pay for his bill, but a customer had already covered it," Wilkinson said. "They were thanking him for his service."
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera's motorcycle-drawn hearse passes under the American flag held aloft by Lincoln Fire & Rescue Trucks 1 and 5 at O Street and Centennial Mall.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera
Herrera funeral 9.12
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying Officer Mario Herrera's remains is saluted by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the body of Mario Herrera arrives at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The funeral processional for Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera arrives at Calvary Cemetery for a private burial on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard bugler plays Taps during the burial of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard bugler plays Taps during the burial of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Lincoln Police Department officers gather at Calvary Cemetery for Saturday's private burial service for investigator Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
A 21-gun salute honors fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A man places his hand on the police cruiser honoring fallen Officer Mario Herrera before he enters Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Lincoln police officers gather at the burial site of fallen Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The Lincoln Police Department honor guard fires off a 21-gun salute during the burial of Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The motorcade carrying Mario Herrera is met by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A sheriff's deputy leaves his hat on the hood of his car during a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Patrons watch the funeral services for Mario Herrera in the Railyard near Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A small shrine is set up for officer Mario Herrera near a Lincoln Police Department cruiser outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena, where the funeral for fallen officer Mario Herrera was held Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Officers salute the motorcade for fallen officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A sheriffs deputy from Iowa wears black tape over his badge with No. 1205 in honor of fallen Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera, whose funeral was held Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Officers make their way inside Pinnacle Bank Arena after saluting the motorcade during a funeral ceremony for fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
The motorcade carrying fallen officer Mario Herrera is met by officers from other counties and states at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Lincoln police officers arrive at Pinnacle Bank Arena before the funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Officers make their way inside Pinnacle Bank Arena for Mario Herrera's funereal service Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Members of the public watch Officer Mario Herrera's funeral service in the Railyard on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
People pray while watching the funeral service for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Two officers wait on a bench before the funeral ceremony for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Officer's in formal dress make their way down a row of cop cars during a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A UNL Police officer waits for the motorcade carrying LPD Officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
An officer walks to his position to salute the motorcade as it arrives at Pinnacle Bank Arena before Saturday's funeral for fallen officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
An officer takes a photo in front of the Railyard during a funeral ceremony for fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
A sheriff's officer smokes a cigarette while waiting for the motorcade before Saturday's funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral 9.12
Officers wait for the motorcade to arrive before a funeral ceremony for fallen LPD officer Mario Herrera on Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
The motorcycle-drawn hearse carrying the remains of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Herrera funeral, 9.12
The funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen outside Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
The funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is seen near Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
People exit Pinnacle Bank Arena after the funeral for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
A man is seen with flags outside Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Spectators pay respects as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera moves east on O Street on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Lincoln firefighters stand at attention in front of Lincoln Fire and Rescue Truck 1 as the procession for Lincoln Police Department Officer Mario Herrera passes in front of them on Saturday at the intersection of Centennial Mall and O Street.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal Star
Watch now: Funeral procession for Mario Herrera reaches cemetery
Herrera funeral 9.12
An American flag is slightly obscured by fog Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Watch now: Motorcade goes past Lincoln High for LPD officer's funeral
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Robin Keralis holds an American flag as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Barrett Nitz, 15, holds a flag as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Joslyn Dvorak, 8, Dylan Dvorak, 6, Dana Dvorak and Jenna Dvorak gather for the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Spectators are out to pay respect as the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes through on Saturday morning.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Community members pay their respects as the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera passes.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch now: People pay tribute to Mario Herrera in front of arena
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Lincoln Police cruisers are among the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Watch now: Processional arrives for LPD officer's funeral
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession for Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral, 9.12
Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Herrera funeral
Police cars line up ahead of the funeral procession for fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera on Saturday.
Alex Lantz
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Officers line up along Pinnacle Arena Drive as they await the chance to salute fallen Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera as his funeral procession drives by Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Herrera Funeral, 9.12
Officers line up along Pinnacle Arena Drive as they await the chance to salute fallen Lincoln officer Mario Herrera as his funeral procession drives by Saturday morning.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
