Treatment programs focused on combating Nebraska's drinking problem

Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the number of individuals seeking treatment for alcohol addiction at The Bridge Behavioral Health had been increasing exponentially, according to Tammy Stevenson, executive director of the Lincoln treatment center.

In 2019, the number of patients seeking a bed increased 150% over the previous year, which she attributed to law enforcement encouraging people to get help.

“People are more likely to seek help and treatment if they come in voluntarily,” Stevenson said, “and I know (law enforcement) would much rather have them come here than have to take them to jail.”

The Bridge, which is one of several alcohol and drug addiction treatment centers in Lincoln, is also the city's “emergency detoxification program” — more commonly known as detox.

Many of the individuals brought to The Bridge by law enforcement are those suffering from chronic alcohol abuse, Stevenson said. They also see “episodic drinkers,” those who had a trip to the bars that went too far.

But 90% of the people who come to detox — when surveyed about their drinking habits — say they were binge drinkers prior to turning 18.