Traveling to Chicago? Go now, or expect a long, lonely (and quarantined) visit

The city of Chicago added Nebraskans to its long list of travelers who must quarantine for two weeks — or face fines of up to $500 per day.

On Tuesday, Chicago officials announced they were adding four more states — Nebraska, North Dakota, Missouri and Wisconsin — to the 22 already under its Emergency Travel Order.

The move takes effect Friday and is part of the city’s attempt to slow COVID-19 by isolating those traveling to Chicago or returning home from states with what it considers significant rates of community spread.

“Anyone traveling from a designated state is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period or the duration of their time in Chicago, whichever is shorter,” the city said on its website.

It listed suspect states as those having more than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, per day, over a seven-day rolling average. And Tuesday, it reported Nebraska’s case rate at 15 to 20 per 100,000 — just above its threshold.

The order is sweeping, making only a few exemptions, mostly for essential workers and those needing out-of-state medical care. It applies to those not having symptoms and even those who have tested negative.