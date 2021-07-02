Trail, bridge damaged by 2019 Nebraska flood finally reopening

A trail and bridge that were damaged by flooding in 2019 are finally reopening.

The Lower Platte South and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources Districts are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to mark the reopening of the Lied Bridge and a section of the MoPac Trail.

The two districts have joint oversight of the bridge, a former railroad bridge that crosses the Platte River near South Bend.

The bridge was battered by trees and other debris that flowed down the swollen river during the historic flooding that hit the state in March 2019, which caused damage to several hundred feet of railing and some of the concrete ice-breakers on its upstream side.

The trail also was damaged on the Sarpy County side, with sand burying the entire half-mile of trail from the bridge to the trailhead parking lot on Nebraska 31.

