 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trail, bridge damaged by 2019 Nebraska flood finally reopening
0 Comments
editor's pick

Trail, bridge damaged by 2019 Nebraska flood finally reopening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lied Platte River Bridge

The Lied Platte River Bridge near South Bend, shown here in the aftermath of flooding in March 2019, is finally reopening.

 Courtesy photo

March of 2019 was just the start of what will be a years-long struggle to repair and rebuild livelihoods along major Midwest river systems. A massive storm drove river levels higher and higher in mid-March until hundreds of levees across the Missouri, Mississippi and Arkansas River basins failed. Then came the record rains.The Army Corps of Engineers estimated damage along the Missouri and Platte Rivers alone caused more than $1 billion in damage. The floods of 2019 punched so many holes in the river levee system, just the initial fixes aren't expected to be finished until late 2021. The Corps is now racing to patch as many holes as quickly as possible, but farmers, homeowners, even entire towns are still vulnerable as the 2021 wet season ramps up.The U.S. levee system is a true mishmash protecting millions of people and trillions of dollars of property and infrastructure near rivers. Much of it was built up following the Great Depression with no one agency charged with maintaining it. Some levees the federal government built, but the vast majority are built and maintained by locals. That makes for a massive range in the quality of levees, all of them expected to hold up for the safety of others.Based on data analysis of the National Levee Database, U.S. levees currently protect 19.5 million people, 5.5 million structures and $2.5 trillion in property value.It's an old, incredibly complex system facing a new reality: It wasn't built for floods like this. Experts agree wet seasons that are becoming more and more severe due to climate change will continuously challenge and damage one of the largest infrastructure systems in the country.

A trail and bridge that were damaged by flooding in 2019 are finally reopening.

The Lower Platte South and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources Districts are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday to mark the reopening of the Lied Bridge and a section of the MoPac Trail.

The two districts have joint oversight of the bridge, a former railroad bridge that crosses the Platte River near South Bend.

Murdock gets 6 inches of rain; flash flooding closes some roads in southeastern Nebraska

The bridge was battered by trees and other debris that flowed down the swollen river during the historic flooding that hit the state in March 2019, which caused damage to several hundred feet of railing and some of the concrete ice-breakers on its upstream side.

The trail also was damaged on the Sarpy County side, with sand burying the entire half-mile of trail from the bridge to the trailhead parking lot on Nebraska 31.

Hiker-biker bridge over Platte still closed, but cleanup coming soon
New route, road signs are bridging 9-mile MoPac gap

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 19

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News