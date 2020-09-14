 Skip to main content
Traffic stop of car going 101 mph on I-80 leads to arrests on gun, drug allegations, patrol says
Traffic stop of car going 101 mph on I-80 leads to arrests on gun, drug allegations, patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Michigan pair with drugs and a gun during a Sunday night traffic stop that started when a trooper clocked a car going 101 mph on Interstate 80 near Sutherland.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said it happened at about 9:40 p.m.

After stopping the eastbound Kia Optima, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from inside. A search turned up 970 pills of suspected ecstasy, 4 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun, Thomas said.

Jabreel Castleberry

Jabreel Castleberry
Nyesha Gill-Johnson

Nyesha Gill-Johnson

He said troopers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Jabreel Castleberry, of Kentwood, Michigan, and 19-year-old Nyesha Gill-Johnson, of Wyoming, Michigan, on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute, possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana and a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Castleberry also was cited for the alleged possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both towns are suburbs of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

