Towns in southwest Nebraska evacuated as new wildfires threaten

Evacuation orders were issued for several communities in southwest Nebraska on Friday as wildfires pushed by strong winds threatened largely rural areas hit hard this spring by drought.

At 6:30 p.m., the Furnas County Sheriff's Office asked residents of Cambridge to evacuate. The community of nearly 1,000 people is located 15 minutes west of Arapahoe, where wildfires earlier this month burned nearly 35,000 acres.

The Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo to Twitter on Friday of high winds fueling fires in the Cambridge area.

At 7:15 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to the west of Cambridge to include the communities of Bartley and Indianola.

There were no immediate reports Friday of homes or businesses destroyed, but radar returns shared by the National Weather Service and photos from the Nebraska State Patrol showed the fire fueled by high winds.

Roads in the area, including U.S. 6 between Cambridge and Indianola, are closed due to the fires and reduced visibilities caused by smoke and blowing dust.

The Nebraska State Patrol asked anyone who was not a first responder to stay away from those areas.

Much of central and western Nebraska is in a high wind warning, with wind gusts of over 50 mph expected across a wide area through the overnight hours.

Earlier on Friday, an evacuation was ordered for parts of Benkelman in extreme southwest Nebraska. The order was lifted Friday evening.

