Towns in southwest Nebraska evacuated as new wildfires threaten

Evacuation orders were issued for several communities in southwest Nebraska on Friday as wildfires pushed by strong winds threatened largely rural areas hit hard this spring by drought.
At 6:30 p.m., the Furnas County Sheriff's Office asked residents of Cambridge to evacuate. The community of nearly 1,000 people is located 15 minutes west of Arapahoe, where wildfires earlier this month burned nearly 35,000 acres.
The Nebraska State Patrol shared a photo to Twitter on Friday of high winds fueling fires in the Cambridge area.
Nebraska State Patrol
At 7:15 p.m., evacuation orders were expanded to the west of Cambridge to include the communities of Bartley and Indianola.
There were no immediate reports Friday of homes or businesses destroyed, but radar returns shared by the National Weather Service and photos from the Nebraska State Patrol showed the fire fueled by high winds.
Roads in the area, including U.S. 6 between Cambridge and Indianola, are closed due to the fires and reduced visibilities caused by smoke and blowing dust.
The Nebraska State Patrol asked anyone who was not a first responder to stay away from those areas.
Much of central and western Nebraska is in a high wind warning, with wind gusts of over 50 mph expected across a wide area through the overnight hours.
Earlier on Friday, an evacuation was ordered for parts of Benkelman in extreme southwest Nebraska. The order was lifted Friday evening.
Photos: Wildfire destruction in Gosper, Furnas counties
Wildfire, 4.12
Wildfire swept through the fields near the home of Cammie Kerner.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
The burn mark from an earlier wildfire is seen on a utility pole on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A utility worker repairs an electric pole on Tuesday after a wildfire swept through the field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Fire line at the home of Cammie Kerner in Furnas County northeast of Arapahoe is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
This home in Gosper County was destroyed during wildfires that began April 7.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
This home in Gosper County was destroyed by the wildfire.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Trees near Arapahoe were partially burnt after a wildfire swept through the area.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Singed trees at the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County show how close the wildfires that began on April 7 were to her family's home.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Trees near Arapahoe taken Tuesday show the aftermath of a wildfire.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A burnt field is seen on Tuesday after wildfire that began on April 7 swept through Gosper and Furnas counties.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
The fire line near the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
This home in Gosper County was destroyed during wildfires that began April 7.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Keith and Barbara Maaske talk about a wildfire that burned nearly 35,000 acres near their home in Gosper County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Ashes, smoke and dust lowered the visibility on a road near the Gosper and Furnas county lines on Tuesday, five days after a wildfire swept through the area.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Cammie Kerner stands next to the damaged swimming pool at her home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
The garage at Keith and Barbara Maaske's Gosper County home was destroyed by the wildfire.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
The swimming pool at the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County was destroyed in the wildfire.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A garage at Keith and Barbara Maaske's Gosper County home was destroyed by the wildfire.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Wildfire swept through the fields near the home of Cammie Kerner northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire ripped through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire ripped through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Cammie Kerner poses in front of trees singed by a wildfire that burned thousands of acres near her home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Cammie Kerner poses for a photo at her home northeast of Arapahoe on Tuesday. The line where the fire was stopped about 20 feet from the log home is unmistakable; charred-black on one side, greenish-yellow on the other, stretching 360 degrees around the home.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire burned several trees near Cammie Kerner's home northeast of Arapahoe in Furnas County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A fire line is seen Tuesday at the home of Keith and Barbara Maaske in Gosper County.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Ashes, smoke and dust lowered the visibility across south-central Nebraska on Tuesday. Drought conditions now cover almost the entire state.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Burnt cobs are seen after a wildfire that began on April 7 and swept through Gosper and Furnas counties.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Arapahoe Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brian Sisson.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A Cambridge Fire Department crew continues to work to contain hot spots still burning Tuesday after a wildfire spread across Furnas and Gosper counties last week.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Farm equipment is seen destroyed after a wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
Arapahoe Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Brian Sisson
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire swept through 35,000 acres in Gosper and Furnas counties earlier this month.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wildfire, 4.12
A wildfire earlier this month charred some 35,000 acres across Gosper and Furnas counties and destroyed at least eight homes and dozens of other buildings.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!