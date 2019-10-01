Forecasters tracking thunderstorms moving through Southeast Nebraska on Tuesday afternoon reported a possible tornado near Burchard around 2 o'clock.
The weather service issued a tornado warning for Johnson and Pawnee counties through 2:30 p.m. Sirens sounded in Tecumseh at 2:15.
The warning was extended to Otoe and Nemaha counties through 3:15.
There was no confirmed touchdown and no immediate reports of damage. The storms associated with the tornado warning were moving northeast at 35 mph.
Much of Southeast Nebraska, including Beatrice, Falls City and Nebraska City, is included in a tornado watch through 10 p.m.
Lincoln, while not included in the tornado watch, remains in a flash flood watch. Forecasters said rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are possible.