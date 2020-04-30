Three years after beer sales end, 'there's a lot of hope for Whiteclay'

Many of the changes — such as decreases in drunken-driving crashes and felony charges filed in county court — flowed logically from the closure of the beer stores.

“Not only Whiteclay, but Sheridan County is better off with these stores closed,” said Maisch, who also produced the documentary "Sober Indian, Dangerous Indian" about Whiteclay. “Nebraska today is less complicit than it was three years ago in the destruction of a tribe and a community.”

Ever since President Theodore Roosevelt in 1904 shrunk the 50-mile buffer zone around the Pine Ridge to 1 mile, Whiteclay sat in a prime location to sell beer to the officially dry reservation — and did just that for more than a century.

The violence alcohol fueled in Whiteclay has dried up, said Sheridan County Sheriff Jeff Brewer. Gone are the vagrants and drunks passed out on the streets, the fights that occasionally turned fatal.

He estimates his department handles no more than one or two calls from Whiteclay per week.

“As far as problem areas in the community, I wouldn’t say it’s one,” said Brewer, who was elected to his post in 2018 after serving as police chief in nearby Gordon.