Three people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Sunday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed for several hours between Lincoln and Omaha after the crash, which occurred just after 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were transported to Omaha-area hospitals, two of which were in critical condition at the time. One of those critically injured patients died later Sunday afternoon.

The names and ages of those involved hadn't been released as of Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service reported the area had received a little over 1 inch of snow at the time of the crash.

In Lincoln, more than 60 crews began clearing arterial, bus and school routes at 4 p.m. to minimize overnight refreezing.

Love 6 Funny 12 Wow 33 Sad 47 Angry 24