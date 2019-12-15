Three people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha
View Comments
topical top story

Three people killed in Interstate 80 crash between Lincoln and Omaha

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 near Greenwood on Sunday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed for several hours between Lincoln and Omaha after the crash, which occurred just after 11 a.m. and involved four vehicles.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and five others were transported to Omaha-area hospitals, two of which were in critical condition at the time. One of those critically injured patients died later Sunday afternoon.

The names and ages of those involved hadn't been released as of Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service reported the area had received a little over 1 inch of snow at the time of the crash.

In Lincoln, more than 60 crews began clearing arterial, bus and school routes at 4 p.m. to minimize overnight refreezing.

Weather logo 2014
View Comments
6
12
33
47
24

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News