Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
  • Updated
Nebraska's COVID surge is continuing, with cases nearly doubling over the past two weeks. The increase in cases over that time ranks fifth highest in the nation.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported Thursday that three more people have died of COVID-19.

The deaths were a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized and not vaccinated. That raises the number of deaths in the county to 273.

The Health Department also reported 179 new cases Thursday. There are 86 people in Lincoln hospitals. Of those, 61 are from Lancaster County.

Neighboring counties have also reported more deaths from the virus.

Six people have died during the past two weeks in the Public Health Solutions health district, which serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties. Officials there said the individuals ranged in age from 33 to 94. Five of the six who died were men.

Of them, four were unvaccinated, while the other two were fully vaccinated.

In the five-county health district, 44.63% of residents have been fully vaccinated, with the health director urging more people to get inoculated.

"Vaccination is a personal choice and we respect that. Protecting yourself, your family, and those in your community from becoming severely ill is also a personal choice," Health Director Kim Showalter said in a statement.

"We urge all eligible residents in the district to become vaccinated. This is the best protection against becoming severely ill and requiring hospitalization if exposed to COVID-19."

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

