Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department reported Thursday that three more people have died of COVID-19.

The deaths were a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated and a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized and not vaccinated. That raises the number of deaths in the county to 273.

The Health Department also reported 179 new cases Thursday. There are 86 people in Lincoln hospitals. Of those, 61 are from Lancaster County.

Neighboring counties have also reported more deaths from the virus.

Six people have died during the past two weeks in the Public Health Solutions health district, which serves Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline and Thayer counties. Officials there said the individuals ranged in age from 33 to 94. Five of the six who died were men.

Of them, four were unvaccinated, while the other two were fully vaccinated.

In the five-county health district, 44.63% of residents have been fully vaccinated, with the health director urging more people to get inoculated.